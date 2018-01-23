Image copyright GMP Image caption The men were arrested following raids across Oldham and Stockport in March 2017

Four men have been jailed over a police force's biggest ever seizure of the drug Spice.

Keith Robinson, Hassan Dehani, Jamie English and Milad Finn used false names and documents to hide their activities, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said.

Raids in Oldham and Stockport saw 44lb (20kg) of Spice, worth £300,000, and other illegal drugs seized.

All four pleaded guilty to drug production and supply offences at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

Finn, 29, of Haddon Road, Stockport, was jailed for nine years on Monday, while Robinson, 53, of Summervale House, Oldham, was sentenced to six years.

English, 36, of Sandy Lane, Royton and Dehani, 27, of Lynton Avenue, Oldham were jailed for 20 months and 17 months respectively.

'Potentially lethal drugs'

They were arrested following raids at residential properties and storage units in March 2017.

At Robinson's house, officers found laboratory equipment and chemicals used to manufacture synthetic drugs, as well as a large amount of heroin.

Dehani's involvement in the operation was later identified and he was arrested in August.

Police found the four men had used anti-forensic software to cover their digital footprint while researching drug manufacturing online and had sourced the chemicals needed by establishing companies that could legitimately purchase restricted items.

Finn and Robinson admitted for conspiracy to produce a psychoactive substance, encouraging or assisting in the production of Class A or Class B drugs. Finn also admitted breaching a serious crime prevention order.

Both English and Dehani admitted encouraging or assisting in the production or supply of Class A or Class B drugs.

Speaking after sentencing, Det Insp James Faulkner said halting them had "stopped thousands of pounds worth of potentially lethal drugs flooding our streets".