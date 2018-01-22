Image copyright Stephen Richards Image caption Adam Wyatt, 48, admitted to encouraging terrorism and other offences

A Muslim convert from Salford has pleaded guilty to 16 terrorism charges.

Adam Wyatt admitted encouraging terrorism through online postings about jihad, disseminating terrorist publications and possessing e-copies of documents useful for terrorism.

Wyatt, 48, of Bridgewater Street, Salford, was remanded into custody following his guilty pleas at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

He will be sentenced following a further hearing in April.

Wyatt admitted nine counts of encouragement of terrorism, including postings on a Google Plus account which said jihad was an "obligation" for Muslims.

He admitted two counts of disseminating a terrorist publication, one which stated Britain must "atone for its sins in Palestine".

'Intentional acts'

Wyatt also pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing a document or record useful for someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

The documents included the Mujahideen Poisons Handbook and another entitled Advice To Those Who Cannot Leave To Sham.

Jonathan Sandiford, prosecuting, said a further hearing must be held to determine whether Wyatt, as his defence claims, was simply "reckless" in his activities.

Mr Sandiford said: "The prosecution case is that the defendant created for himself effectively a legend as a supporter of Islamic State, we therefore contend these were intentional acts."

Judge Patrick Field QC remanded Wyatt into custody at HMP Manchester until April 16.