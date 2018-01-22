Image copyright Google

A man has been charged with murder following the death of a man in a fight inside a "busy" Wigan pub.

Craig Cropper, 29, of Arundel Street, Hindley, has been charged with the murder of a 51-year-old man.

The man died after he was assaulted at Georgia Browns pub at about 23:30 GMT on Saturday.

Mr Cropper is due to appear at Wigan Magistrates' Court later. A 27-year-old man also arrested has since been released with no further action.

Speaking at the time of the incident, Ch Supt Phil Davies said the death was "an absolute tragedy".

"This was a busy pub on a Saturday night, we need to speak to anyone who was in the pub and saw what happened," he added.