Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Gary Knox gave carrier bags of drugs to accomplices

A drugs gang seen by undercover police officers dropping off carrier bags filled with heroin and cocaine has been jailed.

Gary Knox, 42, who headed up the drugs ring in Bolton, was sentenced to 11 years and three months after admitting to conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Four accomplices were also given prison terms at Bolton Crown Court.

Police said the gang supplied thousands of pounds work of Class A substances to dealers in Greater Manchester.

Knox, of Jessop Forge, Bolton, was caught running the drugs ring with 31-year-old Mohammed Zubair, of Castle Street, Bolton.

He was seen driving a white Range Rover Evoque around Bolton, meeting accomplices Nadeen Ashiq, 39, and Nelson Neish, 25, and dropping off carrier bags of drugs for them to sell.

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Gary Knox was seen meeting accomplices in his white Range Rover Evoque

Zubair acted as a go-between ensuring buyers knew how and where to meet Knox, police said.

Officers confiscated 4.5kg of heroin, smaller quantities of cocaine and agents used to cut the drug plus more than £14,000 in cash.

Zubair, of Castle Street, Bolton, was sentenced to nine years after being convicted of conspiracy to supply Class A drugs.

Ashiq, of Rhodes Court, Rochdale, and Neish, of Westbury Road, Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, admitted the same offence and were sentenced to five years and seven months and three years and six months respectively.

Gemma Grundy, 30, of Ashford Walk, Bolton, who stored drugs at her home for Knox, received a two-year and two-month sentence, suspended for two years, after admitting possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply.

Knox was previously Knox was previously sentenced to six years' imprisonment in 2010 after a police officer provided him with a contact with a book of intelligence on rival drug dealers.

Det Supt Jon Chadwick, of Greater Manchester Police, said: "Those who supply drugs do so purely for their own greed. They have no thought for the people whose lives are affected."