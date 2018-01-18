Image copyright Google Image caption The North West Ambulance Service Trust said it was "appalled" by the incident

An ambulance worker has been suspended after a crew did not take a dead body directly to a mortuary because it was the end of their shift, it has emerged.

North West Ambulance Service Trust (NWAS) said it was "appalled" by the actions of a crew in Bury.

The dead man was taken to an ambulance station and transferred to another vehicle rather than going straight to the morgue in Oldham.

NWAS has contacted the man's family over the incident on 29 December.

A statement from the service said: "The trust was extremely shocked and appalled to learn of the incident which took place at Bury ambulance station on 29 December and immediately launched a full and thorough investigation.

"We have spoken at length with the patient's family to offer our condolences and to assure them that we have taken this matter very seriously and that this is not the standard of care we expect from our staff."

The trust said it expected its staff to "uphold our values in terms of respect, dignity and compassion".

"We can confirm that a member of staff has been suspended while the investigation is ongoing and we will continue to liaise with the family to ensure they are fully informed throughout the process," it added.

NWAS said the transfer to another ambulance was not authorised by ambulance control but the lead clinician of the ambulance crew.

It is believed the man had died in the ambulance.