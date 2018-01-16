Image copyright GMP Image caption After his death, Mr Bendall's family said he was "a cheeky chappy" who had "a permanent smile"

Three men who hunted down and beat a man who later died have been jailed.

Ian Bendall, 43, died five days after he suffered a "harrowing assault" in Farnworth, Bolton on 8 June 2017.

Alexander Smith-Colgan, 28, of Ramsay Avenue, Farnworth, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life at Manchester Crown Court.

Ellis Hampson, 19, of Oakfield Drive, Little Hulton and William Coughlan, 26, also of Ramsay Avenue, were convicted of manslaughter and given 10 years.

A Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokesman said Smith-Colgan and Hampson had set about hunting for Mr Bendall after he was involved in a dispute with them.

Image copyright GMP Image caption Smith-Colgan was found guilty of murder, while Hampson and Coughlan were convicted of manslaughter

They tracked him down to an address in Farnworth and drove him away in a black Toyota Avensis to meet up with Coughlan, who was waiting in a car nearby.

The cars then drove to Century Mill, where the trio severely beat the 43-year-old before putting him back in the Avensis and driving away.

Mr Bendall was later taken to hospital, but discharged himself the following day.

He was readmitted two days later, but his condition rapidly deteriorated.

He contracted pneumonia as a result of his broken ribs and died on 13 June.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Bendall was "severely beaten" by the trio near Century Mill

Speaking after the hearing, senior investigating officer Duncan Thorpe said the "harrowing assault" had been "clearly premeditated".

"Today's result won't bring Ian back, but I hope it goes some way to helping his family and friends grieve - knowing that those responsible have been locked away," he added.

Smith-Colgan, who had denied murder, was ordered to serve a minimum of 27 years, while Hampson was also sentenced to a further 13 months for breach of a suspended sentence.

Kathryn Colgan, 24, also of Ramsay Avenue, was acquitted of murder.