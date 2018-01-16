Image copyright Google Image caption The officer was injured at a petrol station in Middlewich

An off-duty police officer has been run over and seriously injured while trying to stop a suspected drink-driver.

Cheshire Police said its officer tried to grab the van driver's keys from the ignition after spotting him at the Shell garage in Holmes Chapel Road, Middlewich at 01:00 GMT on 12 December.

The white Ford Transit driver then allegedly drove over the officer's leg, dragging him a short distance.

A Middlewich man, 34, has been charged with assault and dangerous driving.

He is due to appear at Crewe Magistrates' Court on 14 February, where he will also face charges of failing to stop at the scene of an accident, driving without insurance, driving without a licence and making off without payment.

The officer's injuries are not thought to be life-threatening but his condition is not known.