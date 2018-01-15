Image copyright Tom Mullen Image caption Greater Manchester Police

Police have warned residents that a newly released prisoner is "likely to start targeting elderly people in door-to-door scams" even before she has committed any new crimes.

In an unusual move, officers in Bury, Greater Manchester issued the alert on social media about the unnamed woman.

The post, which has since been removed, said she "may fall back into her old ways" after her recent stretch in jail.

Police said they were looking into how the novel warning had been issued.

The message, posted on Facebook on 12 January, urged people in the region not to let the woman into their homes.

It claimed that the woman was known to knock on the doors of "elderly or vulnerable people" before asking them to lend her money to visit her sick father in hospital.

She is then said to steal anything of value within reach.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption The post warned about crimes a former prisoner may commit.

The woman - who has not been publicly identified by the police but has been described - is also known to knock on doors and ask to use the toilet, and then steal items of value.

Another of her "scams" includes posing as a member of social services or a housing officer with a fake lanyard.

The GMP Bury North team posted on Facebook: "All residents please be aware of a woman who has recently been released from prison.

"It is believed she will begin re-offending again."