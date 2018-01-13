Image copyright Police handout Image caption Chloe Haydock had an 18-month-old son

A 26-year-old woman has died and a man in his 30s was "seriously" injured after the car they were travelling in crashed into a wall.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the blue Ford Fiesta crashed at about 02:20 GMT in Gathurst Road, Wigan.

Mother-of-one Chloe Haydock was taken to hospital where she died of her injuries, while the man was in a "serious" condition.

GMP has appealed for witnesses and anyone with CCTV or dash-cam footage.

Ms Haydock's mother, Lynn Haydock, said: "I am totally devastated, such a big part of my life has gone.

"She was so loved by me and her brother, Craig."

She added: "She was a devoted mother to Leo, who is just 18-months-old."