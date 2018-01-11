Image copyright PA Image caption The head chef told the barman who took Shahida Shahid's order what she should avoid, the inquest heard

The head chef of a restaurant where a student with a dairy allergy ate a buttermilk-marinated burger said it was "a terrible mistake", an inquest heard.

Shahida Shahid, 18, collapsed shortly after being served the burger at the Almost Famous restaurant in Manchester.

She died three days later after suffering brain damage.

Head chef Liam Tse told the barman "verbally" what the customer should avoid but did not monitor the order, the city's coroners court was told.

'Really busy'

Det Con Robert Ashurst was on duty on the evening of 9 January 2015, when Miss Shahid, from Worsley, Salford, fell ill after going to the restaurant in the Great Northern Warehouse in Peter Street with four friends.

He spoke to manager Adam McKenna and restaurant staff, including Rhys Balfour who took the order, head chef Liam Tse, and sous chef Mathieu Pierre.

Mr Ashurst told the inquest Mr Balfour had told the head chef that a customer had allergies.

Image copyright PA Image caption Miss Shahid was a University of Manchester student who was studying for a masters in maths

Mr Tse told the officer he responded "verbally" about what the customer should avoid but had not monitored the order because the restaurant "was really busy".

He told the jury Mr Tse informed him there had been a "terrible mistake which should not have happened".

The staff were "remorseful and really upset", Mr Ashurst said.

'Nothing changed'

The kitchen was effectively split into two with Mr Tse in charge of one side and Mr Pierre on the other side.

Mr Ashurst said Mr Pierre made the chicken burger eaten by Miss Shahid, a University of Manchester student who was studying for a masters in maths.

The inquest was told Mr Tse had made the restaurant aware of a change in legislation in October 2014 that led to an allergy booklet being made to be shown to customers with allergies.

Image copyright Google Image caption Miss Shahid ate at the Great Northern Warehouse branch of the burger chain Almost Famous

Asked if anything had changed since Miss Shahid's death, manager Mr McKenna said: "We looked at the processes in place. We believed that nothing needed to be changed".

"Staff know to pass that information to the customers and how to communicate that information to the kitchen," he said.

Miss Shahid's brother, sister and mother were at the inquest and left the room when CCTV footage was shown of her sitting on the ground in The Printworks as friends and security guards tried to help.

The hearing continues.