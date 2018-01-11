Image copyright PA Image caption Police say officers had stopped excavating the garden but were still working at the crime scene

A woman has been charged with murder after police found a body buried in a garden in Greater Manchester.

Barbara Coombes, 63, is also charged with preventing the lawful and decent burial of a body and fraud.

Human remains, believed to be those of her father Kenneth Coombes, were found in a garden in Reddish, Stockport on Tuesday.

Ms Coombes, of Matlock Road, Reddish, is due to appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court later.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed Mr Coombes had been missing for between 10 and 15 years and his disappearance is part of its investigation.

Excavations being carried out in the garden have concluded but officers were still working at the crime scene, the force said.