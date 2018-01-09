Image caption The officer faced a gross misconduct hearing

A police officer has been cleared of any wrongdoing over a visit to the home of a man who later died.

PC David Perry responded to reports of domestic violence at the home Jim Wright shared with his wife in Bolton on 18 October 2016.

Mr Wright was admitted to hospital the following day and died five days later.

The officer was cleared of breaching standards of behaviour at a Greater Manchester Police gross misconduct hearing.