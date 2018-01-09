Image copyright Google Image caption Officers are searching the garden of a house on Matlock Road in Reddish

A woman has walked into a police station and told officers that she killed a man "a number of years ago" and buried him in a garden.

Greater Manchester Police said the woman made the "disclosure" at Cheadle Heath police station on Sunday.

Officers are searching the garden of a house in Matlock Road, Reddish, though a force spokesman said a "body has not been found".

A 63-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

The spokesman said the man's family had been informed and was being supported by specially trained officers.

He said it was "still very early days in our investigation" and thanked the public "so far for their support".