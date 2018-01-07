Body in river confirmed as Bury man Steven Dyson
- 7 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have confirmed a body found in a river in Bury is missing man Steven Dyson.
The 22-year-old was last seen leaving a party in St Andrew's Close, Ramsbottom, Bury at 09:00 GMT on New Year's Day.
Officers found a body in the river near to Railway Street on Saturday.
Hundreds of people had joined searches when Mr Dyson went missing. There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death.