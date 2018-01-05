Image copyright Family/Facebook Image caption Det Leanne McKie had worked at Greater Manchester Police since 2001

A police sergeant has denied murdering his detective wife.

Mother-of-three Leanne McKie, 39, was found dead in a lake at Poynton Park, Cheshire, on 29 September.

Darren McKie was arrested shortly afterwards and charged with her murder at their home in Wilmslow, Cheshire. Both worked at Greater Manchester Police.

The 43-year-old is also charged with manslaughter which he also denies, Chester Crown Court heard.

In a statement released after her death, Mrs McKie's parents said: "Leanne was a beautiful and loving daughter and a wonderful mother to our three special grandchildren.

"She was the light of our lives and will be so sadly missed every day."

Mr McKie, who appeared via videolink, was remanded in custody to face trial on 5 March.