Image caption The police watchdog raised concerns about the officer's conduct

A Greater Manchester Police officer is to face a gross misconduct hearing after visiting the home of a man who later died.

PC David Perry attended the home of Jim Wright and his wife, in Bolton, in response to reports of domestic violence on 18 October 2016.

Mr Wright was admitted to hospital the following day and died five days later.

The police watchdog said the officer has a case to answer for breaching standards of behaviour.

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) completed a report into the force's actions in June 2017, and later shared it with GMP.

It recommended PC Perry should face a hearing on 9 January, concerning honesty and integrity and neglect of duties.

An inquest into Mr Wright's death recorded an open verdict.