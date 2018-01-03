Woman cautioned after child found alone in Wigan
- 3 January 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been cautioned by police after a child aged two or three was found alone in a shop.
The boy entered a shop in Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince, Wigan, at about 16:20 GMT on 1 December.
He was cared for in a police station while officers searched for his parents or guardians.
No further action will be taken against the woman, who was arrested suspicion of child neglect, Greater Manchester Police said.