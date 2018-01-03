Image copyright Google Image caption The child walked into the shop in Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince

A woman has been cautioned by police after a child aged two or three was found alone in a shop.

The boy entered a shop in Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince, Wigan, at about 16:20 GMT on 1 December.

He was cared for in a police station while officers searched for his parents or guardians.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was arrested suspicion of child neglect, Greater Manchester Police said.