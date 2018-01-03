Manchester

Woman cautioned after child found alone in Wigan

  • 3 January 2018
Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince Image copyright Google
Image caption The child walked into the shop in Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince

A woman has been cautioned by police after a child aged two or three was found alone in a shop.

The boy entered a shop in Belle Green Lane in Higher Ince, Wigan, at about 16:20 GMT on 1 December.

He was cared for in a police station while officers searched for his parents or guardians.

No further action will be taken against the woman, who was arrested suspicion of child neglect, Greater Manchester Police said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites