Firefighters have been tackling a blaze in a block of flats in Manchester city centre.

The fire service said it started on the ninth floor of a 12-storey block near the Arndale shopping centre, before spreading to other floors.

A spokesman said the blaze was under control and one person had been taken to hospital due to smoke inhalation.

Shoppers watched as fire crews dealt with the blaze on Joiner Street in the Northern Quarter.

Manchester Fire said 12 engines had been at the scene and advised people to avoid the area.

Image copyright Manctraffic Image caption The fire was in a block near the Manchester Arndale Centre

Eyewitness Les Gunn said there had been "lots of smoke and debris".

Mark Denby, who had been in a nearby cafe, said: "There were groups of people congregating on street corners looking up at a tower block and I saw a building ablaze..and flames licking up the side of the building.

"The flames kept going up the side of the building - it was pretty horrifying."

He said fire engines arrived "in quick succession" and people applauded the crews for "doing an heroic job".

Image copyright Aman Thakur Image caption It spread from the ninth floor

The fire service tweeted: "The fire had spread to multiple floors but we have things well under control here."

It said emergency services, including police and paramedics, had done an "amazing job".

Manchester Central MP Lucy Powell tweeted that the building was "safely evacuated".

"Paramedics & others are at the scene to triage all those affected but no serious injuries known."

BBC Sport journalist Saj Chowdhury, who was near the scene, said the fire was "doused quite quickly".

Police said there were road closures in Joiner Street and in Church Street, between High Street and Tib Street.

