Image copyright GMP Image caption Mohammed Aftab was found dead im Rochdale on Christmas Day

A 26-year-old man has been charged with murdering a man whose body was found in a country lane on Christmas Day.

Jason Byrnes, of Waithlands Road in Rochdale, Greater Manchester, has been remanded in custody to appear in court on Saturday.

Mohammed Aftab, 21, was found dead at about 08:15 GMT on Monday in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale, with multiple head injuries and stab wounds to the neck.

His father Altaf Hussain said his son's death was a "devastating loss".

Mr Byrnes will appear before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.