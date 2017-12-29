Image copyright GMP Image caption Cole Porter (right) with his sister Hannah

A young motorcyclist who died following a crash on Christmas Day was "a beautiful boy" whose laughter would "fill up the room", said his family.

Cole Porter, 21, was fatally injured in a collision with a Peugeot car shortly before 13:45 GMT in Partington, Greater Manchester, said police.

A family tribute said they were "heartbroken" at the loss of a "loving son, caring brother and loyal friend".

The driver of the Peugeot stayed at the scene and no arrests have been made.

His family added: "[Cole] was passionate and driven, with the world at his feet. He had the softest heart and a laugh that would fill up the room.

"He meant everything to his friends and even more to his family, and will remain in our hearts forever. Our beautiful boy."

Cole was riding his white Yamaha FZ6 motorcycle along Moss Lane when it was in collision with with a blue Peugeot 206 at the junction with Hardwick Road.

He died in hospital.