Image copyright PA/handout Image caption Graham Brady and Professor Caroline Dive said they were thrilled with their honours

A cancer expert, the coach of the famous 'Class of '92' Manchester United youth side, and an MP are among those named in the New Year Honours list.

Graham Brady, MP for Altrincham and Sale West, said he was "thrilled" to have received a knighthood.

The Salford-born politician has been a Conservative MP since 1997.

"For a family that came from terraced houses in Salford... I think my [late] mother would have been thrilled so I wish she was here to see it, " he said.

Bee Gees singer Barry Gibb, who grew up in Manchester, was also knighted for services to music and charity.

Officials said future lists would see honours for "inspirational action" by people following the Grenfell Tower fire and the terror attacks in London and Manchester.

A staunch supporter of grammar schools, Sir Graham resigned over the issue from his role of shadow Europe minister in 2007.

Since 2010, he has been chairman of the 1922 Committee, which represents the interests of backbench Conservative MPs.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Eric Harrison (left) reunited with many of his former players in a 2014 match

Professor Caroline Dive, who leads work that could lead to the early detection of cancer, said being awarded a CBE was a "wonderful surprise".

Based at Cancer Research UK's Manchester Institute, her team is currently researching the circulation of tumour cells.

She praised Manchester for developing a "culture of scientists and clinicians working side by side".

"I grew up in a family that did not have a lot of money and made sacrifices," she said. "So it's an honour for them as well."

Prof Dive said she hoped the award would also be an inspiration for young women interested in science.

Sir Harpal Kumar, chief executive of Cancer Research UK, said "her work is helping us to more precisely define which patients should get which treatments" and is showing promise in the detection of potentially lethal cancers earlier.

Former Manchester United youth team coach Eric Harrison, who mentored the famous 'Class of '92' side - featuring Ryan Giggs, David Beckham, Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, Robbie Savage, and brothers Gary and Phil Neville - is awarded an MBE for services to football.

PC Adele Owen from Greater Manchester Police has been awarded the Queen's Police Medal for her work in with mental health, including the way the force responds to people suffering from mental health issues and its response to police staff who need support.

PC Owen said it was a "complete shock".

"It's really good to be recognised for something positive," she added.