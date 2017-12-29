Image copyright GMP Image caption The 21-year-old was found dead in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the discovery of a body in a country lane on Christmas Day.

Mohammed Aftab, 21, was found dead at about 08:15 GMT in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

While his exact cause of death has yet to be established, detectives said he suffered "multiple head injuries and stab wounds to the neck".

A 26-year-old was arrested in the Preston area. Greater Manchester Police said he remains in custody.

Police said they are continuing attempts to establish Mr Aftab's final movements.