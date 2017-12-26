Image copyright Google Image caption Police have asked anyone with any information to contact them

A murder investigation has begun after a man's body was found on a country lane on Christmas Day.

The victim was found dead at about 08:15 BST, in Dyehouse Lane, Rochdale, Greater Manchester.

He has not yet been identified and a Home Office post-mortem examination is due to take place to establish the cause of death.

Police are appealing for witnesses to help find out the circumstances around the man's death.

Det Ch Supt Mary Doyle, from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team, said: "We have a full team of detectives working to find out who the man is and what happened to him.

"We are hoping members of the public can help us work out this man's last moments."