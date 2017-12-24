Harpurhey murder: Tribute paid to Nicola Campbell
A woman who was one of two people found dead in a flat has been described by her family as "happy-go-lucky".
Nicola Campbell, 30, died of stab wounds. Her body was found with the body of an unnamed man, also in his 30s, at a property on Beech Mount, Manchester, on Friday, police said.
Ms Campbell's death is being treated as murder, while the death of the man is being treated as non-suspicious.
Her mother Jayne said: "Niki was not just my daughter but my best friend."
She added: "Niki was bubbly and a happy-go-lucky person. Her death has left us utterly heartbroken and feeling empty."
The cause of the man's death is "unascertained", Greater Manchester Police said. They said they were awaiting toxicology reports.
Det Ch Insp Terry Crompton said: "My thoughts are very much with the families and we are continuing to support them through this incredibly hard time.
"Our inquires remain ongoing and I would continue to urge anyone with any information that could help our investigation to please get in touch."