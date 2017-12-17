Image copyright Facebook Image caption Four siblings died following the house blaze and their mother is in a coma

Hundreds of people have attended a vigil for the four children killed in a house fire in Greater Manchester.

Siblings Demi Pearson, 15, Brandon, eight, Lacie, seven, and Lia, three, died following the blaze in Salford on Monday.

Their mother Michelle Pearson, 35, who was also in the house at the time, remains in a coma.

Three people appeared in court on Friday charged with murdering the children.

Zak Bolland, 23, Courtney Brierley, 20, both of Worsley, and David Worrall, 25, of no fixed address, were also accused of arson and the attempted murders of Ms Pearson and two 16-year-olds who managed to escape the blaze.

Image copyright Manchester Evening News Image caption Many children also attended the vigil

The fire broke out at a house on Jackson Street, Walkden, at about 05:00 GMT on Monday.

Demi died at the scene while Brandon and Lacie died in hospital later that day. Lia died in hospital on Wednesday.

Richard Critchley, councillor for Walkden South, said the vigil in Walkden was "beautiful and moving".

He tweeted that residents "stood together in solidarity with the friends and family of the victims on this terribly sad occasion".

An appeal to raise funds for the children's funerals has raised more than £16,000.