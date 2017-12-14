Image copyright Facebook Image caption Four siblings died as a result of the fire and their mother is under sedation

A third person has been charged with murdering four children killed in a house fire in Salford on Monday.

David Worrall, 25, of Worsley, Salford, will appear before magistrates later and has also been charged with arson and attempted murder.

Zac Bolland, 23, and Courtney Brierley, 20, also from Worsley, are due before Manchester Crown Court on similar charges.

Four siblings aged three to 15 died as a result of the blaze.

Demi Pearson, 15, died at the scene on Jackson Street. Her brother and sister, Brandon, eight, and Lacie, seven, died later in hospital.

Three-year-old sister Lia died in hospital on Wednesday.

Their mother Michelle, 35, remains under sedation.

Image copyright PA Image caption Two people are also due before Manchester Crown Court later

Two 16-year-olds, who can not be named for legal reasons, in the house at the time of the blaze which broke out at about 05:00 GMT managed to escape.

Mr Worrall, Mr Bolland and Ms Brierley have all been remanded in custody.

Greater Manchester Police has referred the case to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC) after confirming there had been incidents at the family's home prior to the fire.