Image copyright Neil Barrett Image caption Olivia Edohasim died at the scene of the crash

A doctor who drove at twice the speed limit and ignored a red light moments before a crash which killed his daughter has been found guilty of causing her death.

Chizoro Edohasim had been taking his daughters to a maths class when he crashed in Altrincham in May 2016.

Nine-year-old Olivia died at the scene. Her sister needed surgery.

Edohasim was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The jury at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court returned a unanimous verdict of guilty on both counts.

He will be sentenced in January.

During the trial, the court heard Edohasim's Toyota Auris had been travelling at 59mph in a 30mph zone on Manchester Road.

It went through a red light and hit the wall, and was believed to have been accelerating.