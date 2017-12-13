Image copyright PA Image caption Three children aged 14, eight and seven, died in the blaze

Two people have been charged with murder over the deaths of three children in a house fire in Salford on Monday.

Demi Pearson, 14, Brandon, eight, and Lacie, seven, died, in the fire in Walkden while Lia, three, and mother Michelle, 35, remain in hospital.

Zac Bolland, 23, and Courtney Brierley, 20, both of Worsley, Salford have also been charged with arson and four counts of attempted murder.

The pair are due in court later.

Brandon and Lacie died in hospital

Lia is in a critical condition in hospital while their mother is in a serious condition following the fire at the family home which broke out at about 05:00 GMT.

Two 16-year-olds - Ms Pearson's son, Kyle, and a friend - who were in the house, managed to escape before fire crews arrived.

Mr Bolland, of Blackleach Drive, and Ms Brierley, of Worsley Avenue, have been remanded in custody until their appearance at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.