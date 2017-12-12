Image copyright Facebook Image caption Brandon and Lacie died in hospital

A house fire which killed three children was a "targeted attack", police have said.

Demi Pearson, 14, Brandon, eight, and Lacie, seven, died, while Lia, three, and mother Michelle, 35, remain in hospital.

Two 16-year-olds - Ms Pearson's son, Kyle, and a friend - escaped from the home before fire crews arrived.

Six people have now been arrested, after a 25-year-old man was held on suspicion of murder.

Ch Supt Wayne Miller of Greater Manchester Police said detectives believe the attack was targeted after collecting CCTV from the area.

Two men, aged 19 and 20, arrested on suspicion of murder have been released on bail, as has a 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Officers visited the house in Walkden, Salford, a few hours before the blaze, which happened at about 05:00 GMT on Monday.

Police confirmed there had been previous incidents at the family's home.

The case has been referred by GMP to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).