Image copyright PA Image caption Three children aged 14, eight and seven, died in the blaze

Five people are being questioned over the suspected murder of three children who died in a house fire in Salford.

Fourteen-year-old Demi Pearson died at the scene of the blaze which broke out in Jackson Street, Walkden, at about 05:00 GMT on Monday.

Eight-year-old Brandon and Lacie, aged seven, died in hospital, while three-year-old girl Lia is in a critical condition.

Their mother, Michelle Pearson, 35, is in a serious condition.

Ms Pearson has been heavily sedated and has not yet been told her children are dead, a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) spokeswoman said.

One other person was taken to hospital, while two 16-year-old boys who were in the house freed themselves before fire crews arrived.

Police confirmed they had been in contact with the family and had visited the house in the hours before the blaze.

The case has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC).

At the scene Kate West, BBC Radio Manchester reporter

Image caption Tributes are being laid for the three children who died in the fire

This quiet residential street flanked by a large park on one side is still cordoned off.

There is a full metal police cordon on one side and officers standing on the other side.

Tributes to the three children who have died are growing on both sides of the cordon.

Image caption A metal police cordon is in place

Rev Gill Page, associate rector from St John the Baptist Church, told me more than 200 people - many of them youngsters - attended a "very moving and emotional" service last night.

She said candles were lit and a book of condolence was opened in memory of the victims.

Detectives are questioning three men, aged 18, 20 and 23, and a 20-year-old woman on suspicion of murder.

A 24-year-old man is being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Demi Pearson was a pupil at Harrop Fold School in Salford, which featured in the Channel 4 documentary Educating Greater Manchester.

Head teacher Drew Povey said: "We are devastated at the tragic loss of life today in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family involved."

Image caption Jackson Street was cordoned off between Algernon Road and Alexandra Road

Ch Supt Wayne Miller said police were appealing for witnesses or those with information about the events leading up to the fire.

"In what is such a heartbreaking set of circumstances, we have been doing our very best to support the family in every way that we can and carry out our inquiries quickly and sensitively," he said.

Damian O'Rourke from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters arrived within minutes and were faced with a very serious and well-developed fire involving the ground and first floor.

"Knowing there were people trapped inside, firefighters wearing breathing apparatus immediately went in and quickly rescued five people from the house but sadly three of those people died.

"Our first thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved."