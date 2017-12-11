Image caption Police are treating the fire as suspicious and a murder investigation is under way

Three children have died in a house fire in Salford, while a three-year-old is said to be in a critical condition.

A 14-year-old girl was declared dead at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said, while an 8-year-old boy and girl, 7, subsequently died in hospital.

The four children and two other people were taken to hospital after the blaze broke out at the mid-terraced house in Worsley, at about 05:00 GMT.

The 35-year-old mother of the children is in a serious condition in hospital.

Greater Manchester Police said it was treating the house fire as suspicious and a murder investigation was under way.

The mother is heavily sedated and does not yet know her children are dead, a spokesperson added.