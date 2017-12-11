Image copyright Other Image caption Lisa Hession was found dead in an alleyway after leaving her friends and walking home alone

Police investigating the 1984 murder of a schoolgirl have offered a £50,000 reward for information to solve the case.

Lisa Hession, 14, was found sexually attacked and strangled 500 yards from her home in Leigh, Greater Manchester.

Despite new leads emerging in 2005, her killer is yet to be caught.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the case had been subject to "a number of reviews" and the force was making use of advances in forensic techniques.

The reward would be paid for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the killer, the force said.

Crimewatch appeal

Martin Bottomley, head of GMP's cold case unit, said: "Even though this happened 33 years ago, I'm sure that someone who lived in the area at the time will know something that could help our investigation.

"Anything you know, no matter how insignificant it may seem, could be the key to uncovering who is responsible for Lisa's death."

Lisa and her boyfriend had been at a friend's house on the evening of 8 December.

She left her friends behind and began the 15-minute walk to her home in Bonneywell Road.

He body was discovered just before midnight in an alleyway.

A BBC Crimewatch appeal in 2005 prompted 27 calls to police, some of them from women concerned about the behaviour of their husbands or boyfriends at the time of Lisa's death.