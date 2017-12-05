Image copyright Google Image caption The 28-year-old was crossing Fernclough Road when he was struck by a BMW

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a man was killed by a car as he crossed the road.

Callum Steadman, 28, was in Fernclough Road, Harpurhey, Manchester, when he was hit by a BMW 320, last Friday.

He later died in hospital. The car was later found abandoned and believed to have been from Lancashire, said police.

A man, 18 and of Salford and girl, 17, of Oldham, are being held on suspicion of assisting an offender.

The man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving is aged 22 and of no fixed address.