Image copyright Google Image caption The boy was found unconscious on the side of the motorway by police

A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car on a motorway has died.

He was found on the hard shoulder of the M67 with "unsurvivable" injuries and later died in hospital, police said.

A grey convertible BMW hit the teenager near the junction for Hyde, Greater Manchester, at about 17:25 GMT on Friday.

The motorway was shut for several hours while officers carried out investigations.

Sgt Lee Westhead, from Greater Manchester Police, said officers were working to "uncover how this happened and piece together the moments before the collision".

He appealed for witnesses to come forward.