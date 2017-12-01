Image copyright Eilidh MacLeod Family Image caption Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 people killed in May's terrorist attack in Manchester

A gift from Sir Paul McCartney is to be auctioned to raise funds for two Scottish families affected by the Manchester Arena attack.

Eilidh MacLeod, 14, died and her friend Laura MacIntyre, 15, was badly injured in the terrorist attack which killed 22 people on 22 May.

The pair from the Isle of Barra were attending an Ariana Grande concert with thousands of other music fans.

Sir Paul has donated a special edition box set of music by The Beatles.

The former Beatle has offered to personalise the 50th anniversary Sgt Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band collection of discs, which is being auctioned by Bonhams.

Eilidh was passionate about music and was a piper with Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band.

Her parents, Roddy and Marion MacLeod, said: "We are extremely grateful for Sir Paul's kind gesture.

"People's generosity has helped us greatly in the aftermath of our loss and we can't thank them enough."

Laura's father Michael MacIntyre added: "This an amazing and brilliant gesture by Paul McCartney in donating this personalised Sgt Pepper album for auction to help Laura's recovery and her future.

"We are grateful to Sir Paul and the many others who have helped financially to what has been an unbelievably difficult situation that we found ourselves thrust into.

"This kindness will help us move on in the future and to ensure Laura lives as full a life as possible after the awful events in Manchester."