Image caption Twenty-two people died after a suicide bomber detonated a device at Manchester Arena on 22 May

A government offer to cover costs as a result of the Manchester Arena attack is "not good enough", Andy Burnham has said.

The Greater Manchester mayor has called on Theresa May to reimburse the city's costs from the 22 May bombing - which the council puts at £17m - in full.

City officials have been told they will receive £12m, with the remaining £5m requested subject to review.

The government said it was "absolutely committed" to providing support.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device which killed 22 people and injured 512 in the foyer of the venue at an Ariana Grande concert.

'Left with bill'

Manchester City Council wants cash from the government to cover expenses incurred by the authority and emergency services in the wake of the massacre.

Mr Burnham said the offer to Manchester contrasted with the government's coverage in full of the costs incurred due to the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy in the London borough of Kensington and Chelsea.

This letter that the Prime Minister has sent today is inconclusive and that is not good enough. The costs relating to the Manchester Arena attack should be reimbursed in full by the Government. pic.twitter.com/YAVl8NxY5m — Mayor Andy Burnham (@MayorofGM) November 24, 2017

"It was said to us at the time, whatever we need will be there," he said.

"It is not the case that we can just be paid the majority, or what the government considers to be reasonable.

"We are not trying it on here - we are not sending in a bill that is inflated in any way. These are the costs."

"Strong assurance" has been given by the government that Manchester will receive £12m, including £3m to be paid immediately.

A spokesman said the government "stands by its commitment to provide all necessary further assistance".

How much has the government confirmed Manchester will receive?

Policing costs of £9.8m have been requested from the Home Office and the PM has assured "it will pay those reasonable costs"

The Department of Health will make £1.6m available towards mental health support

NHS England has made £1m available for post-incident support for those affected

Recovery assistance of £371,700 will be paid to help Manchester with costs of immediate support for victims and families

The government also said it had donated a requested £1m towards the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Further sums are expected from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority for the victims.

Prime Minister Theresa May set out details in a letter to Mr Burnham.

Mr Burnham said the letter was "inconclusive" and it meant Manchester was "left with the bill" six months on.

It was not acceptable to be left in this position, he added.

Image caption Andy Burnham said it was not acceptable that Manchester was "left with the bill" six months on from the attack

Manchester City Council leader Sir Richard Leese said the response was "incomplete".

"Manchester will continue to push to ensure that those costs are met in full so there is no knock-on effect on our budget for public services," he said.

Greater Manchester is also seeking £5m to cover the costs of the inquests, which were adjourned earlier while the investigation continues.

A further £4m is being sought to promote the region as a visitor destination following the bomb and £320,000 is being requested for the costs of Lord Kerslake's inquiry, which is looking at how the emergency services responded to the attack.