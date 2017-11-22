Image copyright Google Image caption The driver was attacked on Ruskin Avenue

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a taxi driver was stabbed in Manchester.

The 42-year-old victim was found with serious injuries on Ruskin Avenue, Moss Side on Saturday 11 November.

A passenger had earlier argued over the cost of the fare before attacking him and running away, police said.

A 31-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday by Cheshire Police in Crewe. He is being questioned by Greater Manchester Police.

The taxi driver was treated in hospital for his injuries and later discharged.