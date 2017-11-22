Image copyright Various Image caption Top (left to right): Lisa Lees, Alison Howe, Georgina Callender, Kelly Brewster, John Atkinson, Jane Tweddle, Marcin Klis - Middle (left to right): Angelika Klis, Courtney Boyle, Saffie Roussos, Olivia Campbell-Hardy, Martyn Hett, Michelle Kiss, Philip Tron, Elaine McIver - Bottom (left to right): Eilidh MacLeod, Wendy Fawell, Chloe Rutherford, Liam Allen-Curry, Sorrell Leczkowski, Megan Hurley, Nell Jones

A pre-inquest review hearing into the deaths of the Manchester Arena attack victims has been delayed until 2018.

Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device after an Ariana Grande gig on 22 May.

Manchester Coroner's Office said evidence was still being gathered and it would confirm a new date early next year.

The inquests were opened and adjourned in June with a preliminary hearing set to take place on Friday.

At the opening of the hearings, coroner Nigel Meadows said the November hearing was a holding date dependent on the police investigation.

A separate inquest into the death of Abedi was also opened and adjourned in June.