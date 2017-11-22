Manchester attack: Pre-inquest hearings delayed to 2018
A pre-inquest review hearing into the deaths of the Manchester Arena attack victims has been delayed until 2018.
Twenty-two people died when suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated a device after an Ariana Grande gig on 22 May.
Manchester Coroner's Office said evidence was still being gathered and it would confirm a new date early next year.
The inquests were opened and adjourned in June with a preliminary hearing set to take place on Friday.
At the opening of the hearings, coroner Nigel Meadows said the November hearing was a holding date dependent on the police investigation.
A separate inquest into the death of Abedi was also opened and adjourned in June.