Image copyright Jade Sharmann Image caption Tinkerbell was given a bath to warm her up after her ordeal

A 15ft reticulated python escaped from her enclosure before turning up in a neighbour's garden.

Tinkerbell, owned by breeders Jade Sharmann and John Dean, slithered out of her home in Shaw Heath, Stockport, through a pipe on Monday night.

She was found "freezing" but otherwise unharmed by her adventure the next day.

Once back at home, six-year-old Tinkerbell was wrapped in a blanket, given a lukewarm bath to gently warm her up and given antibiotics.

The snake's owners noticed she was missing when they went to check on their collection of 10 pythons in the morning.

Poo in a garden

Tinkerbell was housed in a temporary vivarium in the couple's basement which turned out to have faulty glass.

"She'd lent against it and it'd fallen out," Ms Sharmann said.

The couple reported her absence to police and the RSPCA, then began knocking on doors.

"We found a poo in a neighbours' garden so then we knew she'd got outside," said Ms Sharmann, who is assistant manager at Just Giggle Soft Play Centre in Cheadle.

They eventually found Tinkerbell at a house a few doors down the road.

The snake was more placid than usual but was breathing fine.

"It took two of us to carry her back as she's heavy," Ms Sharmann said.

Image copyright Jade Sharmann Image caption Tinkerbell is one of ten pythons owned by breeders Jade Sharmann and John Dean

The couple, who also have a cat, chameleon, bearded dragon, skink and leopard gecko, were faced with negativity online when they reported Tinkerbell missing on a Facebook group.

"What people don't understand is just because they're not fluffy doesn't mean they're not our babies," Ms Sharmann said.

But Tinkerbell is no worse off after her adventure, according to her owner.

"It was good to have a proper cuddle with her too," she added.