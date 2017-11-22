Image copyright Google Image caption The bones were dug up on Tuesday afternoon in the car park at Aldi in Leech Street, Stalybridge

Suspected human remains have been dug up in a supermarket car park in Greater Manchester, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the bones were dug up on Tuesday afternoon in the car park at Aldi in Leech Street, Stalybridge.

A GMP spokesman said: "Initial inquiries have suggested that the location is a former burial ground on the site of an old chapel."

Police are now carrying out tests to confirm if the remains are human.