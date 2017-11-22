A footballer who scored twice before being subbed to see his son's birth, has spoken of his relief at getting there "just in the nick of time".

Wigan Athletic's Ryan Colclough made a double strike against Doncaster before a nod from his watching father in the stands indicated his partner's waters had broken.

He said he raced down the tunnel and made it to the birth - in full kit - with 30 minutes to spare.

He said: "It was a great feeling."

BBC Radio Manchester: Ryan Colclough on his great hat-trick

Skip Twitter post by @DavidSharpe91 Congrats to Ryan Colclough who scored a brace tonight in our win before being substituted to make it in time to see the birth of his son! 👏🏼 pic.twitter.com/Efvjk9P3sw — David Sharpe (@DavidSharpe91) November 21, 2017 Report

Both mother and his second son, who he said weighed in at 8lbs 6ozs, are "doing very well".

The winger said he was "overwhelmed" with a great night "both on and off the pitch".

Wigan beat Doncaster 3-0 in Tuesday's League One game.