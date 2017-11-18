Image copyright Google Image caption All four people onboard walked away with minor injuries following the crash near City Airport

A man has been arrested after a light aircraft crashed on a farm shortly after take-off.

Four people were on board the plane, which was flying from City Airport in Barton, near Manchester on 9 September.

They walked away with minor injuries after the crash.

A 51-year-old man has been held on suspicion of endangering an aircraft, fraud by false representation and other air navigation order offences, after warrants were executed near Blackpool.

PC Suzanne Keenan, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is a complex investigation that has been undertaken in conjunction with the Civil Aviation Authority.

"Thankfully those involved in the collision are well on their way to recovering from their injuries, but we still need to make sure those responsible are held to account."

She appealed for anyone with information to contact the police.