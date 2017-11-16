Image caption Mohammed Abdallah denies terrorism offences

A British jihadi was listed as a specialist sniper in official so-called Islamic State records leaked to a television reporter by a defector, a court heard.

Mohammed Abdallah, 26, travelled to Syria with help from his brother who set up a "hub" of communication at home in Manchester, the Old Bailey was told.

The court heard IS files said he was a "fighter" specialising in using a dushka - a heavy Russian machine gun.

Mr Abdallah denies terrorism offences.

He is accused of membership of IS, possessing a gun and receiving £2,000 for terrorism purposes.

AK47 assault rifle

Mr Abdallah, of Westerling Way in Moss Side, Manchester allegedly intended to meet three fellow jihadis in Syria, including Muslim convert Stephen Gray.

Three of the men made it there in July 2014, but Gray was turned away at Turkey, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Abdallah, who has dual Libyan nationality, allegedly went on to receive £2,000 in cash, source an AK47 assault rifle, and sign up with IS, with the assistance of his 24-year-old brother Abdalraouf, jurors have been told.

The court heard while there the defendant allegedly got fighting experience, according to IS documents leaked to a Sky News correspondent in 2016.

'Details all matched'

Prosecutor Mark Heywood QC told jurors the correspondent was handed a USB stick containing IS records by Abu Hamed, who said he had been a registrar or assistant in the bureaucracy of IS in Syria.

The files also detailed Mr Abdallah's previous fighting knowledge from fighting in Libya against Colonel Gaddaffi, he said.

Mr Heywood told jurors that Mr Abdallah's nickname, date of birth, nationality and experience all matched and tallied with images recorded of him and his brother.

Abdalraouf and Gray were both arrested in Manchester in 2014, and Gray went on to admit three terrorism offences.

In May 2016, Abdulraouf was convicted of assisting others in committing acts of terrorism, and terror funding.

Jurors were told that Raymond Matimba, one of the defendant's group, was last known to be with IS in Raqqah.

On September 16 2016, Mr Abdallah was arrested on his return to Britain via Tunisia, jurors were told.

The trial continues.