Image caption Ivan Lewis said he had "never made non-consensual sexual comments or sexual advances to women"

Labour is investigating one of its MPs after it was claimed he had made unwanted sexual advances towards women.

The party said it had received a complaint about Bury South MP Ivan Lewis's conduct.

It refused to discuss details of the allegation, but said it took all complaints of sexual harassment "extremely seriously".

Mr Lewis previously denied making any "non-consensual sexual comments or sexual advances towards women".

In a statement, he said he was sorry if his behaviour towards women he worked with had made anyone feel "awkward".

He made the comments to Buzzfeed News, after it reported that a woman alleged he had touched her leg and invited her to his house at a Labour Party event in 2010.

It is understood that Mr Lewis has not been suspended by the party and continues to take the Labour whip.