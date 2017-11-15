Image caption Mohammed Abdallah has denied joining so-called Islamic State at the Old Bailey

A British man travelled to join so-called Islamic State with help from his brother who set up a communication "hub" in Manchester, a court heard.

Mohammed Abdallah allegedly intended to meet three fellow jihadis, including Muslim convert Stephen Gray.

Three of the men reached Syria in July 2014, but Mr Gray was turned away at Turkey, the Old Bailey heard.

Mr Abdallah denies membership of IS, possessing a gun and receiving £2,000 for terrorism purposes.

The 26-year-old, of Westerling Way in Moss Side, Manchester, allegedly received the money and sourced an AK-47 assault rifle with the help of his wheelchair-bound brother, Abdalraouf.

Mark Heywood QC, prosecuting, told the court: "This defendant travelled to Syria in July 2014 eventually to make his way to that part of the country occupied at that time by Islamic State.

"By the middle of that month his purpose was to go there and to join them. In order to do it, he needed money.

"He was sent it while en route, £2,000 being wired to him for collection in Istanbul in Turkey. He travelled out of Syria to collect it and return with it. In addition, which illustrates his purpose, he, with others, acquired possession of a firearm.

"The central and focal point of their plans and communications was this defendant's brother, Abdalraouf Abdallah, a man wholly committed to terrorist purposes as the evidence will show."

Dual nationality

The court heard Mr Abdallah has dual Libyan nationality.

His 24-year-old brother had been sent to live with family in Manchester after he was shot in the back and paralysed from the waist down when the two brothers fought the Gaddafi regime in 2011.

He provided a "central hub of communications" between his brother and the others via Skype, Viber, and Telegram, the court heard.

Mohammed Abdallah set off from the UK and travelled to Syria via Libya with Libyan Nezar Khalifa, 27.

They had planned to meet up with Raymond Matimba, 28, and former RAF serviceman Mr Gray, of Old Trafford, Manchester, jurors were told.

While Mr Gray, 34, was turned away when he reached Turkey, Mr Matimba eventually caught up with the others, the court heard.

The defendant was eventually allowed to leave for Libya, which Mr Heywood said was "entirely consistent with him joining with sufficient status to be allowed to leave".

The trial continues.