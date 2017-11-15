Image copyright Google Image caption The body of the 58-year-old man was found in the flat above a shop on Wood Street

A man who died after being overcome by carbon monoxide was "poisoned in his own home", police have said.

The man's body was found in a flat above Shop Locally on Wood Street in Middleton, Rochdale, on 14 September.

Toxicology tests showed the 58-year-old died from carbon monoxide poisoning, which has led Greater Manchester Police to treat his death as suspicious.

Det Con Dan Daly said the "innocent man tragically died... in his own home, the place where you should feel safe".

He added that officers were keen to speak to anyone who was in the shop below the flat from about 17:00 BST on 13 September to about 14:45 on the following day.