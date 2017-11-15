Image copyright Facebook Image caption Anthony Clarke and Catherine Davies are accused of murder

A couple allowed their newborn baby to starve to death before placing his body in a shoebox and burying him at a cemetery, a court heard.

Anthony Clarke and Catherine Davies of Bolton, Greater Manchester, both deny murdering the boy in August 2016.

Mr Clarke, 35, has admitted concealing the birth of a child, an offence 25-year-old Miss Davies denies.

Manchester Crown Court heard Miss Davies had made a diary entry while pregnant saying "I hate the bump".

An later entry made after the boy's death read "buried in box", the jury was told.

The boy, who was not named for legal reasons, died within five days after he was born, with no medical assistance, the court heard.

The couple are accused of placing the body in a shoebox, wrapping it in tape and digging a shallow grave at Heaton Cemetery in Bolton.

'No antenatal care'

The pair, of Thornbank East, were arrested following a conversation between Miss Davies and her mother, the court was told.

Louise Blackwell QC, prosecuting, said: "The defendants chose to hide the pregnancy from almost everyone.

"There was no antenatal care and no assistance from any person, either medical or in authority.

"No-one of any importance was aware of the pregnancy or the birth of the baby."

Police later took the pair to the cemetery and initially struggled to find the body but later succeeded with the help of sniffer dogs, the jury heard.

A post-mortem examination concluded it was likely the baby died due to dehydration, but the official cause of death was unascertained.

Miss Davies later told police the baby had trouble breastfeeding and they had no money to clothe or feed him, the court was told.

The trial continues.