Manchester

Rochdale man charged with murdering wife

Liz Merriman Image copyright GMP
Image caption Liz Merriman was found dead in a house in the Newhey area of Rochdale

A man has been charged with the murdering his wife who was found dead in a house in Greater Manchester.

The body of Liz Merriman, 39, was discovered at the property on Birch Crescent in Newhey, Rochdale, on 22 October.

Her husband, Darren Merriman, 40, of Birch Crescent, has been charged with murder.

He is due to appear before Manchester Crown Court later.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites