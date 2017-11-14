Image copyright GMP Image caption Liz Merriman's family said she was "always ready to help others"

A mother of three who was found dead in a house in Greater Manchester was "full of fun" and "beautiful on the inside and outside", her family have said.

Liz Merriman's body was discovered at the property on Birch Crescent in Newhey, Rochdale, on 22 October.

In a tribute, her family said the 39-year-old was "funny, caring and loyal" with "a laugh that, once heard, was never forgotten".

She was "always ready to help others and extremely hard working", they said.

A man, aged 40, who police found with serious injuries, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.