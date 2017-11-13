Image copyright Google Image caption The traffic lights will be on the link roads between the M6 and the eastbound M62

Traffic lights are to be placed on two busy link roads between the M6 and the eastbound M62 under plans to ease motorway congestion.

Testing has begun on the system, near Warrington in Cheshire, and it will be turned on fully in December, according to Highways England.

A spokesman said if the £7m trial was successful, it could be rolled out on motorway link roads across the country.

Previously, traffic lights have only been installed on motorway slip roads.

Highways England said electronic information signs and variable mandatory speed limits on the M62 will also be used to "provide smoother traffic flows".

The aim is to ease traffic at the Croft Interchange, where Junction 21A of the M6 meets Junction 10 of the M62.

The Highways England spokesman said it was "an opportunity to combine existing technology and traffic management systems in a novel way" to provide "lower journey times during peak hours and smoother, more reliable journeys".

He added the system would be monitored for a year before any national roll-out took place.